Two die in separate crashes on Nebraska highways

Melissa Martinez of North Platte was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 83. Caleb Jeppesen of Wayne, Nebraska, was also pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semitrailer truck on Nebraska Highway 35.

Investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office determined that Martinez was southbound on Highway 83 about 10:15 a.m. Witnesses said the vehicle Martinez was driving went off the icy road, went into the east ditch and rolled several times.

Martinez was ejected from the vehicle. Two passengers were taken to a North Platte hospital in serious condition. Seat belts were not in use.

Investigators from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office determined that Jeppesen was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 35 when it collided with an eastbound semitrailer truck. The driver of the semi, Dakota Davis, 29, of Rice, Minnesota, was treated for injuries at a Wayne hospital.