Two die in separate crashes on western Nebraska roads over Mother's Day weekend

Two people died in separate head-on crashes on western Nebraska roads over the Mother's Day weekend, authorities said Monday.

Sheldon I. Gibbons, 46, of Bayard, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday collision in Morrill County. Another person died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday about five miles east of Wauneta on U.S. Highway 6.

Bayard is about 25 miles southeast of Scottsbluff. Wauneta is about 70 miles south of Ogallala.

Investigators from the Morrill County Sheriff's Office said Gibbons was involved in a crash about 11:30 a.m. Saturday just east of Bayard on Nebraska L62A, a half-mile west of U.S. Highway 385. Sheldon Gibbons Jr., 20, of Bayard, who also was in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Dale Frederick, 74, of Alliance, Nebraska, also was injured in the crash. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not identify the driver of either vehicle.

The Sunday collision occurred about 3:40 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Tahoe was westbound on Highway 6 when the driver swerved into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a semitrailer truck. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The driver of the Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the semi were treated for their injuries, the spokesman said.

Nebraska has recorded 88 traffic fatalities so far in 2022.

