Two die in van-pickup collision on Highway 81 in Nebraska

Two people died after a highway collision in Madison County, Nebraska, on Saturday night.

The collision between a Chevy Conversion van and a Chevy Colorado pickup occurred about two miles north of Madison on U.S. Highway 81 about 5:20 p.m., according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The driver and passenger in the van were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities withheld their names pending notification of next of kin.

Officials said the southbound van lost control on black ice, slid sideways into the center median and into the northbound lanes, overturning on its passenger side. It was then struck by the pickup, authorities said.

The pickup's driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The drivers of both vehicles were wearing their seat belts, while the van's passenger was not, officials said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.