Two Gretna teens die in collison on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa

Two teenagers from Gretna died in a two-vehicle collison Saturday night on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa.

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were both pronounced dead at the scene following the collision of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler there riding in and a 2021 Dodge Charger, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. Their names have not been released.

The Jeep driver, Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha, and two other passengers, Hannah Devitt, 18, of Omaha, and a 15-year-old girl from Omaha were all taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Grossman and the 15-year-old girl, whose name was not released, were flown by helicopter with life-threatening injuries. All five of the Jeep's occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators deternined that the Jeep was northbound on I-29 about 7:40 p.m. when it collided with a northbound Dodge Charger being driven by Rodelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska. Both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled over.

The Jeep came to a rest on its roof and the Dodge Charger came to a halt upright in a field. No injuries to Martinez were reported.

Iowa State Patrol troopers said alcohol use contributed to the crash which remains under investigaition. Percival is about 40 miles south of Omaha.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.