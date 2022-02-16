 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Iowans die in two-vehicle crash near Crofton, Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

A man and a woman from Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12 in northeast Nebraska.

William Koontz, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was about four miles east of Crofton, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife, Anita Koontz, 71, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota. 

Investigators determined that William Koontz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu east on Highway 12 about noon. The Chevrolet collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Neil Collins, 90, of Orleans, Nebraska, that was southbound on Highway 81. 

Neither of the Koontzes was wearing a seat belt, the Sheriff's Office said. Collins, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for minor injuries at the Yankton hospital.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures the moment Mt. Etna erupts while being struck by lightning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert