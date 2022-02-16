Two Iowans die in two-vehicle crash near Crofton, Nebraska

A man and a woman from Sioux City, Iowa, died Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12 in northeast Nebraska.

William Koontz, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was about four miles east of Crofton, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife, Anita Koontz, 71, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Investigators determined that William Koontz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu east on Highway 12 about noon. The Chevrolet collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Neil Collins, 90, of Orleans, Nebraska, that was southbound on Highway 81.

Neither of the Koontzes was wearing a seat belt, the Sheriff's Office said. Collins, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for minor injuries at the Yankton hospital.

