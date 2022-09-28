 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Lincoln residents die in SUV-semi crash in western Nebraska

A Lincoln couple was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Bayard in western Nebraska.

William Glaesemann, 75, and Joyce Glaesemann, 74, died from their injuries, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Victor Hernandez, 46, of New Mexico, who was driving a semitrailer truck involved in the crash, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash occurred about noon MDT just north of Bayard on Nebraska Highway 62A Link. Investigators determined that the Glaesemanns were in a Subaru Forester that passed Hernandez's westbound semi before making a left turn. Hernandez was unable to stop the semi, which struck the rear of the Subaru, the patrol said.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

