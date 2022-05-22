Two men die, another man wounded in shooting in central Lincoln

Three men were wounded by gunshots, two fatally, early Sunday in a central Lincoln residence.

Lincoln Police went to a residence in the area of 30th and P Streets at 2:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man reporting that he had been shot, a police spokeswoman said. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, ages 42 and 26, inside the residence .

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and both men died from their injuries, the spokeswoman said. A short time later, a 19-year-old man arrived at a Lincoln hospital from the same address with a gunshot wound. He is reported to be in serious but stable condition, police said.

"While this investigation is in the very early stages, we believe this to be an isolated incident," the spokeswoman said. "There is no further threat to the public related to this incident."

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

