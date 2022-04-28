 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men injured when semis collide near Weeping Water

  • Updated
One man was taken to a Lincoln hospital and another was treated for minor injuries following a collision between two semitrailer trucks northwest of Weeping Water. 

A semi truck became engulfed in flames Wednesday when it collided with another semi on Nebraska Highway 50 near Weeping Water. 

Investigators determined that Brandon Faulder, 32, of Lincoln, was northbound on Nebraska Highway 50 about 11 a.m. Wednesday when his semi collided with a semi driven by Jeremy Dusatko, 40, of David City. Dusatko had slowed to make a turn, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. 

Both semis came to rest in the entrance to Hilltop Fill Stop, a convenience store. One of them caught fire.

Faulder was taken to St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln. Dusatko was treated at the scene of the crash. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

