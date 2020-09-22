Two men killed in separate collisions Monday night on Lincoln streets

Two men died Monday night in separate crashes on Lincoln streets.
Tyler Roth, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle was struck by a Nissan Altima at the intersection of South 27th and Randolph Streets at 9:30 p.m., Lincoln police said. Investigators determined that Roth was driving a motorcycle southbound on South 27th and failed to stop for a red light. The motorcycle was struck by an eastbound Nissan Altima. Police said the 23-year-old driver was trying to turn north.
The motorcycle spun and collided with a Nissan Xterra, police said.
About 10:30 p.m., a 41-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car that left the scene near 12th Street and Belmont Avenue, north of Cornhusker Highway. The person was taken to a Lincoln hospital and died there.
Police said Tuesday that the name of the pedestrian, a Lincoln resident, is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
