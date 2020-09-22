Two men killed in separate collisions Monday night on Lincoln streets

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men died Monday night in separate crashes on Lincoln streets.

Tyler Roth, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle was struck by a Nissan Altima at the intersection of South 27th and Randolph Streets at 9:30 p.m., Lincoln police said. Investigators determined that Roth was driving a motorcycle southbound on South 27th and failed to stop for a red light. The motorcycle was struck by an eastbound Nissan Altima. Police said the 23-year-old driver was trying to turn north.

The motorcycle spun and collided with a Nissan Xterra, police said.

About 10:30 p.m., a 41-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car that left the scene near 12th Street and Belmont Avenue, north of Cornhusker Highway. The person was taken to a Lincoln hospital and died there.

Police said Tuesday that the name of the pedestrian, a Lincoln resident, is being withheld pending notification of family. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

