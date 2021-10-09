Two Nebraska inmates who tested positive for COVID die

Two Nebraska inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 died in as many days.

A man in his 40s died at an Omaha hospital Saturday, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections. The inmate was sentenced for first-degree domestic assault in Lancaster County.

The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 before being hospitalized.

On Friday, an inmate in his 30s, serving a sentence for first-degree sexual assault out of Douglas County, died at an Omaha hospital, according to Corrections. He, too, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The exact cause of death for both men has not been determined. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to Corrections.

Corrections is withholding the inmates’ names to protect their families and privacy.

The two deaths follow that of an inmate in his 40s on Tuesday at a Lincoln hospital. The inmate, who was sentenced in Lancaster County, had tested positive for COVID-19.

A grand jury will conduct investigations into the deaths, as is required any time an inmate dies in custody.

As of Friday, there were 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in state prisons, according to Corrections.