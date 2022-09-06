Two Nebraska men die after head-on collision in Otoe County

Two men died in a head-on collision about five miles south of Syracuse, the Otoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators determined that Charles Gregory, 29, of Cook, Nebraska, was driving south on Nebraska Highway 50 near County Road O when the Acura he was driving crossed the center line before 2:50 a.m. Saturday. The Acura collided with a northbound Mitsubishi SUV driven by Warren Paul, 30, of Sterling, Nebraska.

Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene. Paul was flown by helicopter to the Bryan Health west campus in Lincoln, where he later died.