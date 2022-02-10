 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Nebraska men die in head-on collision near Grand Island
  Updated
Two Nebraska men were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday just northeast of Grand Island. 

Vehicles driven by Zachery J. Schultz, 29, of Chapman and Scott M. Ellis, 50, of Marquette, collided about 5:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 30 near County Road F, according to the Merrick County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that Schultz was eastbound in an SUV when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound sedan driven by Ellis. 

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the Sheriff's Office said.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

