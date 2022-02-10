Two Nebraska men die in head-on collision near Grand Island

Two Nebraska men were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday just northeast of Grand Island.
Vehicles driven by Zachery J. Schultz, 29, of Chapman and Scott M. Ellis, 50, of Marquette, collided about 5:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 30 near County Road F, according to the Merrick County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators determined that Schultz was eastbound in an SUV when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound sedan driven by Ellis.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the Sheriff's Office said.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.