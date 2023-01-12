Two Nebraska men die in plane crash near Auburn

Two Nebraska men were killed Wednesday night when the small plane they were in crashed near Auburn.

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nemaha County 911 received a call about a small plane that had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn. The plane was supposed to come back to Lincoln but had not yet returned. Auburn County sheriff's deputies found a wrecked plane about a mile south of the Auburn airport, which is east of town.

The two men who were in the plane, Colton Hill, 24, of Kearney, and Dustan Biegler, 41, of Valparaiso, were found dead in the wreckage.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said.

Auburn is about 65 miles south of Omaha.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney released a statement Thursday on the death of Hill, who was a 2022 graduate of UNK.

“The UNK family offers our heartfelt condolences to Colton’s family and friends," the statement reads. "Colton was a visible member of our campus and the Kearney and UNK Aviation communities. He will be missed. We are saddened and share in your grieving.”

Hill graduated from UNK in May with a degree in aviation systems management with an emphasis in flight operations. He also was a pitcher on the 2018 Loper baseball team.