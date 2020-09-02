Two Nebraska veterans recall Japanese surrender 75 years ago that ended World War II

McPherson grew up on a farm near Adams, the youngest of seven children. He wanted to attend the University of Nebraska after graduating from high school in 1939 at age 16, but there wasn’t any money. So he helped around the farm.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1942, was selected for pilot training, and finished training in 1944. He flew for a replacement squadron at Pearl Harbor until his assignment to the fighter squadron VF-83 aboard the Essex the following March.

All five of McPherson’s kills happened on just two days of the ugly two-month battle for Okinawa. In early April she shot down a pair of Japanese dive bombers he encountered on the way back from a mission.

He scored three more kills on one infamous day — May 4, 1945 — when the Japanese sent up an estimated 250 kamikazes aircraft to battle the U.S. fleet attacking Okinawa.

“They sent us all up and said, ‘Shoot down as many as you can,’” McPherson recalled.

He was flying a mission the day the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, and saw the mushroom cloud from a distance. And he was on a bombing mission nine days later that was cancelled when the news came of the Japanese surrender.