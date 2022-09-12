 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Nebraskans die in Merrick County crash

  • Updated
  • 0

Two people died and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Island on Sunday evening. 

According to the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to a crash on Highway 30 shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. Two people, both Nebraska residents, were declared dead at the scene: Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade, and Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Four people were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Authorities have not released any information regarding what led to the crash. Buechter was not wearing a seat belt, but all other occupants were restrained.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the investigation.  

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A railroad strike could put even more strain on supply chain woes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert