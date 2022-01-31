Two people critically injured in head-on crash on Interstate 80 in Nebraska

Two people were critically injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 80 in east-central Nebraska.

The drivers of a Toyota Corolla and a Lincoln Navigator sustained life-threatening injuries in the Sunday morning crash. They were taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said. The driver of the Navigator later was flown to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha for further treatment.

Patrol investigators determined that a police officer from Aurora, Nebraska, was eastbound on I-80 about 6 a.m. and was trying to stop the Corolla. The Corolla, driven by an 18-year-old man, turned around and began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The police officer crossed into the westbound lanes and came upon a head-on crash involving the eastbound Corolla and the westbound Navigator near the Giltner exit.

The Corolla driver had been ejected from the car.

All four passengers in the Navigator were treated for minor injuries, the spokesman said.

The crash remains under investigation.

