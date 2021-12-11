 Skip to main content
Two people dead in Saunders County crash, two injured
Two people are dead and two others are being treated for critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Saunders County Saturday morning.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the crash, which involved a Ford F-150 and a Honda Civic, occurred around 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 77 north of Mead.

The two people who were in the Civic died as a result of the crash. The two people in the F-150 were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, where they are being treated for critical injuries.

Stukenholtz said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Names have not been released. That information is pending notification of family members.

