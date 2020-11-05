 Skip to main content
Two people die in Lincoln after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire
Two people died after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire early Thursday near Sheridan Elementary School in central Lincoln. 

The incident occurred on 27th Street between Sewell Street and Stratford Avenue about 2 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department. Investigators said the vehicle was speeding when it left the roadway and struck the tree. 

Two police officers sustained cuts while unsuccessfully attempting to extricate the vehicle's occupants. The officers were treated at the scene by Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel and returned to duty. 

Police have not released the names of the deceased. The crash remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

