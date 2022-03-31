 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people die in semi crash on Interstate 80 near Milford

  Updated
Two people died Thursday morning when a westbound semitrailer truck left Interstate 80 and crashed near the I-80 exit to Milford, Nebraska. 

Both occupants of the semi were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names will be released after relatives have been notified.  

Seward County Sheriff's Office investigators determined that the semi driver lost control of the vehicle about 3:15 a.m. and the semi overturned. Wet road conditions likely contributed to the crash, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. 

The Milford exit is about 18 miles west of Lincoln.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

