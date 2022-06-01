 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two southwest Iowa men die in separate one-vehicle crashes

Two southwest Iowa men died Tuesday in separate one-vehicle crashes on Iowa roads.  

Tyrell D. Miller, 33, of Creston, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Interstate 35. Thomas Peasley, 22, of Pisgah, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Missouri Valley following a crash near Mondamin. 

Investigators from the State Patrol determined that Miller, who was not wearing a seat belt, was southbound on I-35 in a 2016 Chevrolet Impala and driving erratically when the crash occurred about 25 miles east of Creston. The Chevrolet, for an unknown reason, left the roadway about 2:15 p.m. and rolled several times before crashing into trees, partially ejecting Miller. 

Peasley and Michael Rodriguez, 24, of Council Bluffs, were in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was northbound on Kelly Avenue near 180th Trail about 7 p.m. Investigators from the State Patrol did not identify the driver of the pickup. 

The pickup left the roadway and rolled several times before landing on the driver's side in a ditch. Rodriguez was taken to a hospital in Missouri Valley. Neither man was wearing a seat belt, according to the Iowa State Patrol. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

