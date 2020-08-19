Two teens die in crash south of Hastings

Two teenagers were killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash near Hastings that left another teen with critical injuries.

Killed in the collision were Hastings High School senior Daniel Carpenter, 17, and Anahi Solis, 19. Solis was a 2020 graduate of Sutton (Nebraska) High School, a school official said Wednesday.

Angel Valdivia, 19, also a Hastings High senior, was taken in critical condition to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. A hospital spokeswoman said no information on his condition was being released.

The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and Idlewilde Road, Adams County Sheriff John Rust said. Solis was driving a vehicle that went through a stop sign while westbound on Idlewilde Road.

The vehicle was struck by a northbound semitrailer truck. The driver of the semi was not injured, Rust said.

Jeff Schneider, superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, said a crisis team was at the high school Wednesday to counsel students.

"We just got word about the crash early this morning," Schneider said. "It's a tragedy for this to happen to any young person. Our thoughts and prayers are with our kids and with the families of these students."

