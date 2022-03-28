Two women die in head-on collision in northwest Nebraska

Two women died and three children were injured when two pickup trucks collided head-on on U.S. Highway 20 in northwest Nebraska.

The collision occurred five miles east of Harrison about 7:30 p.m. Friday. Ruth Smathers, 67, of Lost Springs, Wyoming, and Nanna Flesch, 42, of Shelby, Montana, both were pronounced dead at the scene, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Investigators determined that Smathers was driving a westbound pickup truck and Flesch was driving an eastbound pickup. Both pickups were pulling trailers loaded with livestock, said Cody Thomas, a State Patrol spokesman.

Flesch's three children sustained serious injuries. One child, who had been ejected from the pickup truck, was flown to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff and later transferred to a hospital in Denver.

The other two children were taken to the hospital in Chadron. One later was transferred to a hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Several animals died as a result of the crash, Thomas said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Dawes County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Harrison Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

