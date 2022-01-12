 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two women die in head-on collision southeast of Columbus
Two women die in head-on collision southeast of Columbus

Two Nebraska women died Tuesday in a head-on collision southeast of Columbus. 

Jane McElravy, 85, of David City, and Michelle Schmid, 55, of Bellwood, both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said the collision occurred about 3 p.m. just east of Bellwood on Nebraska Highway 64 between H and I Roads.

Bellwood, a village of approximately 435 residents, is about 15 miles southeast of Columbus. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

