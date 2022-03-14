Two women die on Grand Island streets over the weekend

Two women died over the weekend on the streets of Grand Island — one in a one-vehicle crash, the other when a pickup truck hit a pedestrian.

Rosa Chacon Ramos, 52, of Grand Island, died Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street near downtown. And Brisieda Flamenco Montoya, 31, of Grand Island, died early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on the southeast edge of town.

Chacon Ramos was pronounced dead at 4th and Pine Streets shortly after 3 p.m., according to Capt. James Duering of the Grand Island Police Department. Investigators determined that a pickup truck was stopped facing eastbound on 4th Street with the nose of the truck in the crosswalk.

Chacon Ramos was crossing the street behind the pickup when the driver, a 29-year-old Grand Island man, reversed the truck to clear the crosswalk.

The name of the pickup driver is being withheld pending the conclusion of the investigation, Duering said.

Flamenco Montoya was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash about 12:20 a.m. Saturday near Cherry and Groff Streets. She was a passenger in a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by her husband, Juan Velasquez, 29, of Grand Island.

Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide while intoxicated, Duering said. Investigators determined that the Hyundai was southbound on Cherry Street when it left the road and hit a tree.

The 55 traffic deaths so far this year in Nebraska are 45% above the five-year average. At this time in 2021, 38 people had died on Nebraska roads. In 2020, that number was 40, according to the state's highway safety office.

