Two women killed in head-on collision on U.S. Highway 81 in northeast Nebraska

Two women who died in a head-on collision over the weekend in northeast Nebraska have been identified by the Cedar County Sheriff's Office.
Samantha Plantenberg, 30, of Crofton, Nebraska, and Elizabeth Braunesreither, 64, of Mission Hill, South Dakota, both were pronounced dead at the scene, Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said. The crash occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday five miles south of Yankton on U.S. Highway 81.
Investigators determined that Plantenberg was driving a Buick LeSabre and Braunesreither was driving a Buick Century at the time of the crash. After those cars collided head-on, a Pontiac G6 driven by Blake Johnston, 24, of O'Neill, Nebraska, hit one of the other vehicles.
Johnston was treated for minor injuries at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton and released. Seat belts were in use in all three vehicles, Koranda said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.
