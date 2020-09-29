Tyson Foods to open medical clinic for meatpacking workers near Lexington beef plant

The Tyson clinics are expected to begin opening in the first half of 2021.

“This is exactly the kind of healthcare our team members and their families need and deserve,” Dave Roemmich, the manager of the Lexington plant, said in a press release. “We look forward to collaborating with Lexington Regional Health Center and other local healthcare providers to leverage their resources and further ensure access to quality care for our team members.”

Full-time Tyson workers are required to have health insurance through either Tyson or a family member’s plan, but the clinics should make it even easier to see a doctor or provider, officials said.

“We’re piloting these clinics to promote a culture of health in our company that results in a healthier workforce,” said Johanna Söderström, Tyson’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.