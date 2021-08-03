Tyson, which employs thousands in Nebraska, to require employees to get COVID vaccine

Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that it will require all of its roughly 120,000 U.S. employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The food processing company said about half of its workforce has already chosen to voluntarily be vaccinated. The other half will have until either Oct. 1 or Nov. 1 to get fully vaccinated, depending on where they work.

Those in meat processing plants will have until Nov. 1, although the company said the requirement will be subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.

Tyson said it will allow limited exemptions based on health and religious reasons. It did not say what consequences employees will face if they don't get vaccinated.

The move appears to make Tyson the first company with a significant employment presence in Nebraska to require vaccinations.

The company employs thousands of workers at plants in Dakota City, Lexington, Madison and Omaha, which also were the source of major COVID-19 outbreaks last year. Tyson also employs several hundred workers at Smart Chicken facilities in Waverly and Tecumseh.