U.S., Nebraska flags to be flown at half-staff to honor COVID victims

All U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic until sunset Friday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday.

The move was made in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.

Monday evening, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participated in a moment of silence to mark the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In the proclamation, Biden said the nation must remember those who have died "so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one nation to defeat this pandemic."

Nebraskans lost to COVID-19