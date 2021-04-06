Union leader blames 'grossly inadequate staffing' for killings at Iowa prison

Overton said prison security and staff safety are the department's top priorities.

"We are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the many factors related to the murders that occurred at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. This department will base our conclusions and take actions based on evidence and facts," he said.

He said several changes have been ordered and others may occur after the investigation is finished.

Changes underway include creation of a director of prison security and bringing in an independent security assessment team to asses the prison deaths. The department plans to use more prison cameras and body-worn cameras.

The initial investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation concluded that Schulte and McFarland suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head and died after they were attacked by inmates Michael Dutcher, 28, and Thomas Woodard, 39.

Dutcher and Woodard were trying to carry out a long-discussed plan to escape when they gained access to the prison infirmary under the ruse that they were there to repair equipment. They got into a break room, where they shattered glass and tried to use a work tool known as a grinder to cut the metal bars covering the window.