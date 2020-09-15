 Skip to main content
Union Pacific marks 150th anniversary of New York Stock Exchange listing
Union Pacific marks 150th anniversary of New York Stock Exchange listing

nyse up

U.P. employees celebrated Tuesday with a virtual ringing of the New York Stock Exchange bell.

 UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific celebrated the 150th anniversary of its New York Stock Exchange listing on Tuesday by virtually ringing the closing bell.

The virtual ringing also celebrated U.P. as the the longest-listed transportation company and largest railroad traded on the NYSE.

Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president and CEO, led the virtual ringing. He said it was an honor to celebrate the milestone “with the financial community and our dedicated employees.”

“Their relentless focus on our customers is transforming Union Pacific more than 150 years after President Abraham Lincoln founded our company,” he said.

Operating changes implemented over the last two years improved shipment arrival times for customers, contributing to Union Pacific’s record-high stock price achievement in 2020, according to a release. Initially trading on the New York Stock Exchange at less than $27 per share, Union Pacific has had seven stock splits and paid dividends on common stock for 121 consecutive years, the release states.

