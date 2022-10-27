University of Florida faculty approve no-confidence vote in Sasse selection

University of Florida faculty Thursday approved a no-confidence vote on the process that selected U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse to serve as the university's next president.
The vote by the UF Faculty Senate was aimed at the process, though multiple members acknowledged it would be perceived as a rebuke of Sasse, the Republican senator whose selection last month as the sole finalist to lead the university jolted Nebraska's political universe and spurred outrage among some in Florida.
During his first visit to campus, Sasse faced a large student protest mainly focused on his stance on same-sex marriage and other LGBTQ+ issues. The protests prompted current University of Florida President Kent Fuchs to announce that he was enforcing a 20-year-old regulation banning protests inside campus buildings.
People are also reading…
Thursday's resolution focused criticism on the selection process that university officials followed, claiming it “undermined the trust and confidence” of the Faculty Senate. The resolution also appeared to question Sasse’s qualifications for the role.
“The next President should come already equipped to lead an institution of this caliber rather than aiming to learn on the job,” the resolution read.
Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, Sasse led Midland University in Fremont, a school with roughly 1,600 students. UF’s student population stands at nearly 60,000 students.
The author of the resolution said Thursday that a no-confidence vote may or may not influence the outcome of Sasse's candidacy. However, the main intent was to set a precedent for future presidential selection processes.
The final resolution was passed overwhelmingly after multiple minor amendments were made, but several faculty members expressed concern over its messaging.
One faculty member said the resolution was "a complaint without a clear solution," and another said it would lead to a "disastrous relationship" between Sasse and the faculty.
Sasse faces a vote by the university’s Board of Trustees and then must be confirmed by the state’s Board of Governors before he is officially named president.
Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin serves on the Board of Trustees, and was repeatedly asked by Faculty Senate members if she would vote "no" on Sasse's selection if the no-confidence resolution passed. Phalin refused to answer yes or no.
If officials ultimately approve Sasse's appointment in Florida, it would fall to Nebraska's governor to appoint his successor to the U.S. Senate seat — a post Sasse was overwhelmingly reelected to in 2020. That appointee would serve until 2024, when a special election would be held to fill the last two years in the six-year term.
Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2022
Keep informed on all the major races in the November general election by checking out our Omaha World-Herald 2022 election guide.
Three people will appear on the ballot in a bid to be Nebraska's next governor. Find out where they stand on abortion, tax relief and more.
The 3rd Congressional District is by far Nebraska's geographically largest, encompassing about three-fourths of the state. It's also a Republican stronghold.
Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas are squaring off to represent Omaha and the rest of Nebraska's 2nd District in Congress.
Voter's in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will see a rematch of a race that was on the ballot just several months ago.
Candidates for Omaha-area legislative districts share their views on property taxes, abortion, elections and more.
Two men with lengthy backgrounds in law enforcement are running to be the next Douglas County sheriff.
Dave Pantos is challenging longtime Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
For the first time in eight years, Nebraska will have a new attorney general come 2023.
Five candidates are running for three seats on the Springfield Platteview Community Schools board.
Six candidates are running for three seats on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools board.
Three incumbents running for Bellevue Public Schools board are Maureen McNamara, Nina Wolford and Phil Davidson. The three challengers in the race are Jim Moudry, Christine Clerc and Mary Moore Salem.
Three seats are up for election on the Elkhorn Public Schools board, and six candidates are running.
Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Gretna Public Schools board.
There are six candidates running for three seats up for election on the Bennington Public Schools board.
Four candidates are running for three seats on the Ralston Public Schools board, with one of those qualifying as a write-in candidate.
Six candidates, including two incumbents, will vie for three at-large seats on the Millard School Board.
Three incumbents on the Omaha Public Schools board face contested races this fall.
There are five seats on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board up for election this year, but only one of those races is contested.
Two seats on the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors are up for election this year, and both have contested races.
Two spots on the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors are up for grabs in November, and both races have two candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member board.
Two seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents have contested races.
Among the mostly hotly contested races across Nebraska this fall are the seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.
Two candidates are running to serve as Nebraska state treasurer for the next four years.
Three candidates are seeking to replace Auditor Charlie Janssen as Nebraska's top financial watchdog.
ebamer@owh.com Twitter @ErinBamer