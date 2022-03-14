University of Nebraska's tuition-free program will cover more students

A University of Nebraska education soon will be within reach for more Nebraska undergraduate students when the threshold changes for who can get free tuition.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced Monday that the Nebraska Promise program will expand to Nebraska students whose families earn $65,000 or less a year.

The program, which launched in 2020, originally offered full tuition for students with family incomes of $60,000 or less. More than 7,000 students across the university system's four campuses are enrolled tuition-free under the program.

In a release on the expansion, Carter said the higher threshold mirrors the state's current median income, letting the university expand access for more Nebraskans.

"Over the past two years, the chancellors and I have heard so many stories of students whose dreams of a college education have been made possible because of the Nebraska Promise," Carter said. "We know times are still uncertain and that every dollar matters to students and families."

Officials estimate that another 175 students currently enrolled in the university system would be covered under the new threshold.

Carter said the program is one of several steps being taken across the University of Nebraska system to expand access and affordability. Tuition rates at all of the university's campuses are frozen this year and will remain at the same rates in 2022-23.

To be eligible under the program, students pursuing their first bachelor's degree must take at least 12 credit hours per semester and maintain a 2.5 grade point average. The program covers up to 30 credit hours per academic year.

Students must complete a FAFSA each year by the priority deadline to remain eligible. Carter also announced that all university campuses will move the priority deadline from April 1 to June 1.

The program is not intended to cover costs beyond tuition, such as fees, books or room and board.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.