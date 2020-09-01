 Skip to main content
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green tells faculty 2020-21 enrollment will be better than expected
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green tells faculty 2020-21 enrollment will be better than expected

A preview Tuesday of enrollment numbers to be released next week by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln indicates the situation will be less dire than expected.

Early indications suggest “enrollment is very solid” for fall semester, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green told the university’s Faculty Senate. Green’s report hints that experts and observers this year overstated how severely regional enrollment would be affected by the coronavirus and other factors.

The Nebraska State College System, among the first group of colleges in the region to release enrollment statistics for this semester, gave a mixed review. Headcount enrollment is up at Wayne State College and down at Peru State and Chadron State, the system said.

The coronavirus, which sent students home early in the spring, has had a harsh impact on UNL and other schools. Colleges lost residence hall and dining hall money, summer conference and camp revenue, and cash from other sources.

UNL expects to cut more than $30 million over the next three years, including eliminating vacant and filled positions. Enrollment decline also was expected to cripple UNL’s budget this year. Green said his budget for 2020-21 anticipated a reduction of 9.5% in tuition money.

Green told UNL’s faculty leadership group of about 50 through a Zoom meeting that he couldn’t give enrollment specifics yet. But he told the body that “the best news of all is that enrollment is up.”

The freshman class should be sound, Green said. International student enrollment will be down, he said, but not as badly as feared.

The NU system, which includes institutions in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, is expected to release precise enrollment numbers in a week.

Many expected considerable numbers of students to take a “gap year,” or year off from college, because of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. International students, who typically pay full tuition, were expected to stay home in big numbers because of coronavirus travel problems and political tensions.

Further, demographics show that numbers of high school graduates regionally and nationally are expected to drop in the next few years.

The Nebraska State College said Tuesday that Wayne State’s headcount 10 days into the semester totaled 3,865, up by 4.8% over 3,689 over the same period last year. Peru State’s dropped 1% from 1,800 to 1,782. Chadron State’s fell 3.6% from 2,387 to 2,303.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

