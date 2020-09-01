UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green tells faculty 2020-21 enrollment will be better than expected

A preview Tuesday of enrollment numbers to be released next week by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln indicates the situation will be less dire than expected.

Early indications suggest “enrollment is very solid” for fall semester, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green told the university’s Faculty Senate. Green’s report hints that experts and observers this year overstated how severely regional enrollment would be affected by the coronavirus and other factors.

The Nebraska State College System, among the first group of colleges in the region to release enrollment statistics for this semester, gave a mixed review. Headcount enrollment is up at Wayne State College and down at Peru State and Chadron State, the system said.

The coronavirus, which sent students home early in the spring, has had a harsh impact on UNL and other schools. Colleges lost residence hall and dining hall money, summer conference and camp revenue, and cash from other sources.

UNL expects to cut more than $30 million over the next three years, including eliminating vacant and filled positions. Enrollment decline also was expected to cripple UNL’s budget this year. Green said his budget for 2020-21 anticipated a reduction of 9.5% in tuition money.