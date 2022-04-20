UNL debate team wins national championship

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Speech and Debate Team has won a national championship — the first in the team’s 151-year history, UNL officials said Wednesday.

The debate team took first place in Lincoln Douglas Debate at the National Forensic Association’s National Tournament April 15-18 at Illinois State University.

The speech team finished eighth at the American Forensic Association’s National Speech Tournament April 2-4 at Nebraska.

Ten members of the debate team qualified for the national tournament, the most of any school, UNL said. The team was led by sophomore Azza Elhaj from Khartoum, Sudan, who advanced to the semifinal round and finished the tournament with a 9-1 record.

Overall, six Huskers posted winning records and advanced to elimination rounds. Brothers Nicholas and Zachary Wallenburg from Lenexa, Kansas, both advanced to the quarterfinal round and finished with a combined record of 13-5. Zachary, a first-year student, also was named the tournament’s third overall speaker. Nicholas, a junior, was named the ninth overall speaker.

Three other students advanced to elimination rounds: Salman Djingueinabaye, a senior from Lincoln; Gregory Quick, a senior from Eagan, Minnesota; and Amber Tanehill, a sophomore from Bennet, Nebraska.

“Every student on this team contributed to our success,” said Justin Kirk, director of debate. “They worked together and built a strong team during a pandemic. They showcased resilience and grit over the last two years, and this victory is a product of their determination.”

This was the fifth consecutive year the Huskers have finished in the top five in the nation in Lincoln Douglas Debate and the 12th consecutive year the team has finished in the top 15.