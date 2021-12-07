UNL gets $51 million grant to advance the research into subatomic physics

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has received a five-year, $51 million grant from the National Science Foundation to advance the research into subatomic physics at the world’s largest, most powerful particle accelerator near Geneva, Switzerland.

The grant, which is one of the largest in school history, will enable 1,200 U.S. physicists from 51 institutions to maximize the potential of an instrument used to study what happens when high-energy particles collide.

UNL, as a leader of the operations program, will distribute funds to 19 partnering institutions, all of which are leaders in the field of particle physics.

The instrument, called the Compact Muon Solenoid detector, functions as a giant high-speed camera within the Large Hadron Collider at CERN. The CMS detector captures "photographs" of particle collisions that help scientists unlock mysteries about the universe’s origins and composition and glean insight into the laws of nature, UNL officials said in a press release.

The CMS detector weighs 14,000 tons and has two endcaps as big as a five-story building.