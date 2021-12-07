UNL gets $51 million grant to advance the research into subatomic physics

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has received a five-year, $51 million grant from the National Science Foundation to advance the research into subatomic physics at the world’s largest, most powerful particle accelerator near Geneva, Switzerland.
The grant, which is one of the largest in school history, will enable 1,200 U.S. physicists from 51 institutions to maximize the potential of an instrument used to study what happens when high-energy particles collide.
UNL, as a leader of the operations program, will distribute funds to 19 partnering institutions, all of which are leaders in the field of particle physics.
The instrument, called the Compact Muon Solenoid detector, functions as a giant high-speed camera within the Large Hadron Collider at CERN. The CMS detector captures "photographs" of particle collisions that help scientists unlock mysteries about the universe’s origins and composition and glean insight into the laws of nature, UNL officials said in a press release.
The CMS detector weighs 14,000 tons and has two endcaps as big as a five-story building.
“No one can do the research unless we do the operations and maintenance,” said Ken Bloom, a professor of physics at UNL and the project’s principal investigator. “It enables research on this campus and at the 50 other CMS universities in the U.S. The whole international collaboration needs these activities in the U.S. to be successful.”
Bloom’s experience in CMS operations and management was pivotal in bringing the money to Nebraska, UNL officials said. For nearly a decade, he led the team that runs the seven U.S. computing centers for the CMS detector, one of which is housed at the university’s Holland Computing Center. Collectively, these sites process, store, transfer and analyze the millions of gigabytes of data produced by the CMS each year.
Bloom also was manager of software and computing for the operations program from 2015 to 2019, managing a $16 million annual budget. In January, he was selected as the program’s deputy manager, helping to administer a $35 million budget that funds at least 45 institutions. That appointment, UNL said, triggered the shift in National Science Foundation money to Nebraska from Princeton University, where it has been housed for the past decade.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH