UNL poet awed by Amanda Gorman's reading at Biden's inauguration

Dawes said Gorman’s use of rhyme is deft and judicious.

“She also was fully aware that not just a nation was watching her, but the world was watching,’’ he said. “I admired her confidence, and her poise under such pressure.’’

Much was made of Gorman’s youth. In her poem, the 22-year-old called herself a skinny black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother who dreamed of becoming president only to find herself reciting for one.

Dawes said no one should have been surprised by her eloquence and promise, since some of the greatest writers, artists and leaders created their work when they were her age and even younger.

Gorman was named the Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles at 16 and while at Harvard was chosen as the first National Youth Poet Laureate.

“The public poem of occasion is never easy, but she met the challenge admirably, reminding us of why poetry matters,’’ Dawes said. “It is true, we may in fact be the light for our own restoration.”

