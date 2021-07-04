UNL professor: Marine killed in Frozen Chosin battle was starving, too

Reinhard acknowledged there may have been other food in the Marine’s digestive system that decayed over the years — but that doesn’t explain the presence of plants and seeds in his digestive system that he described as “pretty much inedible unless you are absolutely starving.”

The military units at Chosin had been well-fed up until the start of the battle. Newspapers had published photos of the troops enjoying a large Thanksgiving celebration a few days earlier. Planes air-dropped supplies of food and ammunition even during the fighting, though some fell in a dangerous no-man’s land between U.S. and Chinese battle lines.

“Supply chains are disrupted. It’s rough,” said Berg, who has studied the battle. “The cooks aren’t there cooking up turkey dinner.”

Berg said the historical record of the battle makes little mention of foraging or starvation.

“All we can do is ask why he would eat these things. The supposition is that these are very difficult circumstances,” Berg said. “He was trying to get by.”

Gruber, the Chosin veteran from Papillion, was baffled to hear that a Marine from his regiment could have been foraging for plants.

“There wasn’t any grass up there,” he said. “It was all snow and ice.”