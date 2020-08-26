UNL says that sorority has reported 'small cluster' of COVID-19 cases

Members of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln sorority are under quarantine after a "small cluster" of COVID-19 cases were reported by members.

The Delta Delta Delta sorority has reported four confirmed positive cases and one self-reported case. Those living in the sorority's house have been placed in quarantine, according to the university.

Another small cluster, one confirmed case and four self-reported cases, was reported Monday among UNL's Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Individuals living in the Kappa Alpha Theta house were also placed under quarantine.

In person classes at the university began Monday.

UNL said that it is working to post regular updates to its website dedicated to COVID-19.

