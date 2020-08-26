UNL says that sorority has reported 'small cluster' of COVID-19 cases

Members of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln sorority are under quarantine after a "small cluster" of COVID-19 cases were reported by members.
The Delta Delta Delta sorority has reported four confirmed positive cases and one self-reported case. Those living in the sorority's house have been placed in quarantine, according to the university.
Another small cluster, one confirmed case and four self-reported cases, was reported Monday among UNL's Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
Individuals living in the Kappa Alpha Theta house were also placed under quarantine.
In person classes at the university began Monday.
UNL said that it is working to post regular updates to its website dedicated to COVID-19.
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Heron
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!