UNL student dies in fraternity house of asphyxiation

A 20-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student died of asphyxiation in his fraternity room late last week, but police say they don't suspect foul play or suicide.

Luke Weiland, of Illinois, died either late Thursday or early Friday.

UNL Police Capt. John Backer said Monday that he is investigating whether Weiland had a medical condition that caused asphyxiation by vomiting.

Backer said officers found no evidence that alcohol was a factor in Weiland’s death. But he said officials will review toxicology reports, which may take up to a couple of weeks to complete.

Weiland stayed at Delta Tau Delta fraternity, 715 N. 16th St. in Lincoln. Backer said a few members spent the summer at the fraternity.

Backer said no fraternity events were held Thursday night. Weiland came home that night from working at Iguana's bar.

Weiland was a junior studying business, the police captain said.

Photos: Our best staff images from July 2020

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.