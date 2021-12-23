UNL student is already forging a path as knife maker and bodybuilder

Unlike the stereotypes, he said, there’s no beard in sight and no paunch either. As well as being a talented sword and knife maker, he’s also a pro bodybuilder who has won regional competitions.

Arias started going to the gym with his parents, Cindy and Robert, when he was about 9 years old. He started enjoying weightlifting and bodybuilding when he obtained his driving license at 16.

“My parents are both kind of fitness freaks,” he said. “My mom is a world-class cyclist. My dad did a ton of sports in high school. They both do extremely vigorous exercise on a very regular basis. They are kind of insane about it.”

He was around 11 years old when he saw the movie series based on “The Lord of the Rings” for the first time and became determined to make a sword of his own. Growing up, he’d always been interested in woodworking and small engines.

His first attempts were poor, made out of things like flattened pipes.

“I got an actual forge. I started making little blacksmithing projects. A few little basic swords and machetes,” he said. “After that, I taught myself how to make more advanced stuff.”