UNL student is already forging a path as knife maker and bodybuilder

Colton Arias couldn’t stop yawning.
He’d been cramming for the final in his supply chain management class at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and trying to fill last-minute knife orders out of his shop at his parents’ property in Ceresco.
Business is booming since he won the latest “Forged in Fire” champion of champions show, a competitive bladesmithing program that airs on the History Channel. He also claimed the top prize in his first appearance in 2019 as an 18-year-old. The episode featuring Arias’ win aired on the History Channel on Dec. 8 and can now be watched online at play.history.com.
“It’s like the most stressful thing ever being a full-time student in finals week and at the same time the episode airing and Black Friday,” he said. “I have literally dozens of dozens of orders to fulfill, and I’m getting way more.”
Arias has no doubt he will pull it off. He has several planners and organizational charts to ensure that his knives, which range from swords and axes to utility blades, arrive on time for customers.
Though he’s won both of his appearances on “Forged in Fire,” Arias said he’s not the typical blacksmith.
Unlike the stereotypes, he said, there’s no beard in sight and no paunch either. As well as being a talented sword and knife maker, he’s also a pro bodybuilder who has won regional competitions.
Arias started going to the gym with his parents, Cindy and Robert, when he was about 9 years old. He started enjoying weightlifting and bodybuilding when he obtained his driving license at 16.
“My parents are both kind of fitness freaks,” he said. “My mom is a world-class cyclist. My dad did a ton of sports in high school. They both do extremely vigorous exercise on a very regular basis. They are kind of insane about it.”
He was around 11 years old when he saw the movie series based on “The Lord of the Rings” for the first time and became determined to make a sword of his own. Growing up, he’d always been interested in woodworking and small engines.
His first attempts were poor, made out of things like flattened pipes.
“I got an actual forge. I started making little blacksmithing projects. A few little basic swords and machetes,” he said. “After that, I taught myself how to make more advanced stuff.”
His stuff was good enough to sell by 2015, and now he’s turning out 150 knives a year. He estimates that he’ll clear around $55,000 this year.
The quality of his merchandise is what attracts buyers, he said. For many, a knife made by him is the last they’ll ever need to buy.
While winning the two competitions has had an amazing impact on his bottom line, his social media prowess has also contributed to his success. He shares posts about how he created a sword or ax.
“I’ll display my personality and what I do in the process of making it,” he said. “I’m huge in helping beginning bladesmiths.”
Even though he’s swamped between making knives and bodybuilding, Arias said it was always his plan to get a college degree. He’s a junior in business management and marketing at UNL.
With his success already and a degree, he said he could get a job anywhere if needed. But he has big plans for his own future.
“In 20 years, I’d like to own an entire facility for manufacturing knives,” he said. “I’d like to be one of the best bodybuilders in the world if possible. The way it’s going, I think those two goals are pretty realistic.”
