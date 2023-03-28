Eight years ago, a study by University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers suggested that nitrate -- found in fertilizer and manure -- in aquifers could draw naturally occurring uranium from rocks and soil into groundwater.

But finding a correlation between high concentrations of the two compounds in aquifers — one the High Plains Aquifer that includes Nebraska's Ogallala Aquifer — didn't prove that one caused the other, said Karrie Weber, who led the study.

She and her colleagues since have conducted experiments designed to simulate what happens underground. The results, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, confirm that nitrates can free up naturally occurring uranium that had been immobile in aquifers.

The key takeaway is that domestic well owners should know what is in their well water and test for both human-caused contaminants and naturally occurring ones, said Weber, an associate professor in UNL's school of biological sciences and earth and atmospheric sciences department. Which contaminants they should test for depends on where they live, but uranium is one to consider.

Municipal water managers, she said, should consider where they place wells. The researchers have found that shallow wells in aquifers like the High Plains, which is made up of water-bearing sand, gravel and silt in areas where uranium is found, tend to have higher concentrations of the radioactive element.

"Perhaps deeper wells might be better," Weber said, "and they're less prone to nitrate contamination as well."

However, not all nitrate is bad, she said. Her previous research and forthcoming studies by the team suggest there's a tipping point, that nitrate mobilizes uranium only when the compound approaches the Environmental Protection Agency's maximum drinking water threshold of 10 parts per million.

"And just because you have high nitrate may not mean you also will have high uranium, because it really depends on where and how that uranium was deposited," Weber said.

About 85% of Nebraska's drinking water comes from groundwater. Federal drinking water standards require periodic testing of community water systems for a variety of contaminants, human-caused and natural, including radioactive elements. Uranium occurs naturally in aquifers worldwide, but often it's not a problem because it hasn't dissolved into the water.

Community water systems in Nebraska are tested annually for nitrates and at least every nine years for radioactivity, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. If elevated levels of radioactivity are found, the frequency of testing increases.

Research had already established that naturally occurring bicarbonate -- essentially baking soda -- dissolved in groundwater could pull uranium from sediments groundwater, Weber said. But the researchers hypothesized that nitrate also was contributing.

To test that theory, Weber and a dozen other researchers extracted two cylindrical cores of sediment, each about 2-inches-wide and 60-feet-deep, from an aquifer near Alda, Nebraska.

That site not only contains uranium but also allows groundwater to flow east into the adjacent Platte River.

The researchers did everything they could to preserve the sediments as they would be in the aquifer and to simulate natural conditions. Then, they pumped simulated groundwater through the material at roughly the same rate it would run underground.

In some samples, the water contained no extra additives. In others, the researchers added nitrate. And in still others, they added nitrate and a chemical to inhibit the activity of microorganisms living in the sediment. Microorganisms, Weber said, also can alter how uranium behaves.

In the tests, water containing naturally occurring bicarbonate and nitrate carried away about 85% of the nitrate. That compares to 55% with water without added nitrate and 60% with added nitrate and the microbe inhibitor.

"Our work demonstrates that yes, the bicarbonate is mobilizing the uranium," she said. "But after the bicarbonate does whatever it can do, nitrate will take it a step further."

By analyzing DNA, the researchers also identified a number of microorganisms that can help mobilize uranium. That had been documented in mines and places where nuclear waste is process. The study was the first to establish that the process takes place in natural sediment.

One microbe holds promise because it is capable of taking uranium back out of water. "There are management approaches that could be applied to think about how those organisms might help," she said.

