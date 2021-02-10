UNL takes step to get off national professor group's blacklist

That problem appears to have been resolved this week with Carter's intervention. Carter's text said he couldn't say whether UNL would be removed from the AAUP's censure list. That is up to the AAUP.

Joy Castro, a member of the UNL Faculty Senate diversity and inclusion committee, said it was good news that an agreement had been reached.

"Protecting academic freedom is vital for great higher education in a strong democracy," Castro said.

It's not clear how influential the AAUP censure list is. Currently there are 58 schools, most of them small, on the list. Besides UNL, big universities such as Missouri, Louisiana State and Brigham Young are on it.

In years past, Nebraska's Wayne State College was on the list but was taken off it in 1990. Omaha's Clarkson College was removed from the list last year.

Over decades of censure lists, schools such as Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas have been on it at one time or another. The AAUP exists mainly to protect faculty members' academic freedom and tenure rights.