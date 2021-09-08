UNL, UNO report enrollment decreases; UNMC, UNK see increases

The University of Nebraska saw a 2% decline in overall enrollment this fall as its two largest campuses — UNL and UNO — experienced declines.
Total enrollment across all four campuses, plus the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, is 50,653 this fall, with gains coming at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Kearney campus.
With NU managing "a COVID-19 world," officials pointed to a 7.2% dip in international student enrollment as part of the reason for the overall enrollment decline.
However, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said in a statement that the system's student body in the fall of 2021 is the most diverse in history, with more than one in five students identifying as a minority.
“Growth is always our goal, but I am pleased that the University of Nebraska is continuing to achieve our fundamental mission of providing affordable, accessible, outstanding education to students and families,” Carter said. “To be welcoming our most diverse student body in our history is truly an achievement to celebrate.
Nearly half of the university system's enrollment is at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which reported that 24,431 students are enrolled. The University of Nebraska at Omaha reported that 15,328 students are enrolled. UNL experienced a 2.7% decline from last fall, while UNO experienced a 3.5% decline.
UNMC and University of Nebraska at Kearney bucked those trends.
UNMC set an enrollment record for the 21st straight year with a 3.5% increase. UNMC’s total enrollment is 4,387 students, up by 148 students.
The New Nebraskan scholarship program significantly contributed to UNK’s first enrollment increase in a decade as an influx of freshmen from other states drove up enrollment by 0.8% to a total of 6,275 students. By offering in-state tuition rates to out-of-state students via its New Nebraskan scholarship program, UNK saw a 70% gain in freshmen from other states.