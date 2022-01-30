UNMC experts answer reader questions about COVID

A number of medications are effective in preventing progression of COVID-19 and the need for hospitalization. One very effective treatment has been monoclonal antibodies. Unfortunately, the omicron variant is not responsive to some of the earlier monoclonal antibody treatments. However, it remains sensitive to Sotrovimab — but this is in very short supply and is an intravenous infusion. Recently, two oral antiviral medications were granted FDA authorization for treatment of people with recent-onset COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression — Mulnipirivir (Lagevrio; about 30% effective) and nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid; about 90% effective). Unfortunately, there is a very limited supply of both agents. Finally, the antiviral remdesivir has been authorized by the FDA to be used as a three-day intravenous infusion to prevent progression of illness in high-risk patients (about 87% effective). All these treatments are expected to be more effective when used early in the course of illness. Therefore, if you are a high-risk patient (elderly, immunosuppressed, etc.) and develop COVID-19, you are encouraged to contact your health-care provider to see if you qualify for treatment.