UNMC experts answer your questions about COVID

Two properties that make masking work to reduce your risk of exposure to the virus or reduce your likelihood of spreading the virus are the number of layers and the closeness of fit. If you have access to KN95 masks or KF94 masks, those would be the best. However, if you do not have access to these, a cloth mask may be worn over a surgical mask to help ensure a closer fit, which then improves the function of this combination, which is better than a cloth mask alone and better than being unmasked.

My granddaughter does not want her girls, 7 and 9, vaccinated for COVID. She heard or read that the man who helped discover the vaccine said "It can cause the girls to be sterile and not able to have babies." Is this true?