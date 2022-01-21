UNO grad appointed state executive director for Nebraska Farm Service Agency

WASHINGTON — The Biden Administration has appointed Nebraska native John Berge as the new state executive director for the USDA Nebraska Farm Service Agency.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said state executive directors carry out the USDA’s mission at the state level. Berge will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of FSA programs to agricultural producers in Nebraska, including commodity, conservation, credit and disaster assistance programs.

Berge, a University of Nebraska at Omaha graduate, is a western Nebraska native who grew up on a corn and wheat farm north of Lisco. He had served as the general manager of the North Platte Natural Resources District in Scottsbluff since 2013.

Berge holds a certificate in climate change and energy from the Harvard Kennedy School, and is completing a master of applied science program in environmental studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.