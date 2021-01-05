US citizenship not a requirement for COVID vaccine in Nebraska

Proof of American citizenship is not required for Nebraskans to receive vaccinations against COVID-19, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday.

Confusion on that point had arisen after an exchange during a Ricketts press briefing Monday. Ricketts was asked if undocumented workers in meatpacking plants would be given vaccines. The governor replied that illegal immigrants are not allowed to work in the plants, so that would not be an issue.

At least one reporter tweeted that the governor had said undocumented residents would not be eligible for the vaccine. Some organizations, advocates and state senators reacted with alarm.

Asked to clarify later, Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage said: "Proof of citizenship is not required for vaccination."