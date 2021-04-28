US Supreme Court hears high-stakes arguments in biofuels case affecting Iowa, Nebraska

Responded Michel: “We’re not arguing that it’s unambiguous, but we do think that this is clearly the more ordinary use of the term in common parlance. The Court’s decisions have said it will apply the ordinary meaning of the statute unless there’s a good reason not to.”

Justice Stephen Breyer addressed the issue from a stance of “marketable rights” and the challenges refineries face when the prices of credits tied to the biofuels standards vary widely.

“And so, from the point of view of a marketable rights program, your interpretation seems to turn it into a kind of chaos,” Breyer said.

Michel said there was “complete clarity” that the blanket exemption would be available for the first five years of the Renewable Fuel Standard, which became effective in 2005 and was amended in 2007. “I don’t think there is chaos here,” he added.

Matthew Morrison, representing the Renewable Fuels Association, argued against the exemptions.

“EPA’s unauthorized carve-outs have resulted in billions of dollars of lost revenue to biofuels producers, devastating the rural economies,” Morrison said.