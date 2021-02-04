VA offering COVID vaccines to veterans

The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has started offering COVID-19 vaccinations to area veterans.

The local VA system is receiving its doses through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — separate from other ongoing COVID vaccination programs proceeding throughout the region.

Currently, the VA says it is offering the vaccine to veterans who are eligible to receive care from the VA. Veterans not enrolled in the VA system can visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

The local VA is prioritizing eligible, enrolled veterans who meet one of the following: are age 75 and older, have a medical condition that puts them at risk, or are first responders or essential workers.

The VA system has been operating daily and weekend vaccination clinics in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island, and also has held individual clinics in Norfolk, North Platte and Holdrege. A clinic is scheduled for next week in Shenandoah, Iowa.