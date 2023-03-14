When Susan Cook’s son and his friends left after their weeklong visit to Valentine, she hoped they would come back.

They assured Cook, the superintendent at Niobrara National Scenic River, that they would return.

“They said we are going to have to. We only did half of what we wanted to do out there,” Cook said.

Located in Cherry County in the north central part of the state, the Valentine area is loaded with recreational opportunities.

It boasts the Niobrara River, one of the top canoeing destinations in the country, and Merritt Reservoir, known for its camping, fishing, water sports and stargazing. Sixty-four world-class golf holes sit within 15 minutes of the city of 2,700.

The Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge, Samuel R. McKelvie National Forest and Smith Falls State Park offer myriad opportunities from bird watching to water sports, hiking and camping.

And there’s the Cowboy Trail, which starts in Norfolk and runs past Valentine on its way west to Chadron. In the coming years, it will connect with the Great American Rail Trail, which will stretch from Washington, D.C., to the state of Washington on the opposite coast.

“Valentine is really well-positioned as Nebraska’s premier trail town,” said Kat Shiffler, a landscape architect with the National Park Service based in Omaha. “The Niobrara River is a big eco-tourism draw. It’s such a recreational playground.”

With those opportunities in mind, several local, state and federal entities have come together to create a parks and recreation master plan that they hope will enhance the quality of life in Valentine and its surrounding communities, as well as stimulate economic activity by providing parks, natural areas, recreational waterways, trails and facilities for both residents and visitors.

Valentine Mayor Kyle Arganbright said that might mean building a shooting range that could be used by residents and the many hunters who visit the area, water and bike trails that better connect the city to the Niobrara River and other conservation areas, or sledding hills and dog parks for residents.

They’re looking at bite-size projects, he says, that Valentine, which ranks 53rd in the state as far as population, could tackle in the next one, five and 10 years and beyond as money and partnerships permit.

“We want to be competitive with other places known for outdoor recreation,” Arganbright said.

The initial ideas will be presented from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Bolo Brewing in Valentine. Shiffler will make a presentation at 5:30. From 6 to 7 p.m., steering committee members will use maps and visuals to gain input from the public on the proposal.

“It’s a chance for residents to dream big,” Arganbright said.

Although the connection to the Great American Rail Trail is likely years away, the city as well as parks in the area want to be ready to greet an influx of visitors then and now with open arms and top-class facilities.

While improvements are important, at the same time carrying capacity is always a concern. That’s why Cook said Niobrara also will work on a river management plan in the next few years. The river draws 90,000 to 100,000 visitors each year.

“When is enough enough?” Cook said. “The resources are always the top priority for us. Preserve and protect for future generations but provide engagement.”

Arganbright said a collaboration with the University of Nebraska landscape architecture department on a main street revitalization project five years ago worked so well that he was eager to work with Schiffler and the National Park Service on a master plan.

The Park Service’s Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program provided a technical assistance grant to facilitate the study.

Over the past year, a steering committee with representatives from the City of Valentine, Cherry County, Cherry County Tourism, Middle Niobrara Natural Resources District, Economic Development, Youth Programs, Nebraska Game and Parks, the Niobrara Council, the Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service have met.

The group worked together to gather data, create an inventory of current conditions, propose new connections and enhancements to area conservation and recreation resources, and look at specific improvements to regional parks and preserves, land and water trails.

“Once this tourism grows, if we don’t manage it, it will manage us,” Arganbright said. “That’s why this is important.”

John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, applauded the development of a master plan. The rural area, with its many affordable outdoor opportunities, will only continue to draw more and more visitors, he said.

If how to manage growth and development isn’t addressed, the county could face challenges in the future, he said.

“It’s a really unique fun area and obviously people enjoy it,” he said.

What the steering committee doesn’t want to get lost in the process is that the people of Valentine — and their input and support for the plan — are the No. 1 focus. Although housing is an issue, Arganbright said with the arrival of remote working, they are already seeing people moving into the area who want to take advantage of the recreational opportunities in their off hours.

Measured growth for the city is the goal.

Arganbright is hoping that at the meeting attendees will offer even more ideas than what the steering committee has come up with over the past year. For some, improved and expanded city parks could be a top priority. For others, it could be a better trail system in town.

Cook said the committee can always take a dream and figure out if it’s feasible.

“In terms of the quality of life, Valentine has natural amenities that can’t be re-created,” Arganbright said. “If we focus on manufactured amenities, built amenities, we can create a quality of life that is unmatched in the region.”